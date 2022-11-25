An event in Türkiye gathering purchasing and supply chain leaders this week sought to shed light on digital transformation in the industry, as well as highlight health and safety at the workplace.

Organized in cooperation between the Turkish Employers’ Association of Metal Industries (MESS) and purchasing and supply chain management company Zer, the ORDER Summit was held at the technology center MEXT.

The metal employers’ association is said to be providing a one-stop, advantageous, fast and uninterrupted service by combining the purchase volumes of its members with the ORDER platform.

Having already made a name for itself through its efforts and works focused on digital transformation in the industry, MESS is said to be the first association to have set up a platform like ORDER.

The event at MEXT, dubbed the world’s largest digital transformation and competence development center, gathered an ecosystem network consisting of the most successful technology and solution providers and business partners.

The summit was marked by intenseye, an artificial intelligence-powered environmental health, and the safety (EHS) platform.

The venture, which says is engaged in helping the world’s largest enterprises to scale employee health and safety across their facilities, shared the outlook of the Journey to Zero Accident project it started in cooperation with MEXT.

Work accident every 7 seconds

Addressing the summit, Melih Rifaioğlu, customer relations manager at intenseye in charge of Europe and the Middle East, suggested there is a work-related accident in the world every seven seconds.

Citing data from the International Labour Organization (ILO), Rifaioğlu said there are around 340 million occupational accidents annually, and that these cause over 6,000 deaths on average each day.

“In order to prevent these accidents before they happen, we are carrying out our studies with the goal of reaching zero accidents,” he noted.

“Our artificial intelligence and EHS specialists working in our New York head office and in our Istanbul office in Türkiye help more than 500,000 employees working in global and local businesses in 25 countries to work in a safer environment,” Rifaioğlu said.

“We process 22 billion photo frames per day, and we offer our services not only as a technology provider but also as a reliable consultant with our EHS experts in our team.”

Increasing accuracy rate

Rifaioğlu suggested that an average of 8,700 hours of visual data are collected annually from a single camera. But he said the process of monitoring and generating meaning from this data is carried out in most enterprises without taking advantage of the benefits provided by the technology.

“As intenseye, we connect to cameras in businesses, analyze unsafe situations and provide digital and visual notifications instantly. We offer our customers the opportunity to conduct 24/7 automatic EHS audits with an accuracy rate of over 90% in a period of one month from the day we start the project,” he noted.

“So far, we have achieved an average accuracy rate of 92% in all projects.”

Intenseye’s Rifaioğlu said the EHS Technologies Dissemination project carried out with the leadership of MESS and TISK Microsurgery Foundation, has been implemented at more than 100 facilities.

“With a number of facilities over 100, we have started using the system by commissioning approximately 70% of the facilities belonging to the companies applying for participation in the project. In fact, there are also institutions among them that have benefited from the platform and started sharing success stories within a period of about two months,” he noted.