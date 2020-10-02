Joining the race of social media apps against time, the Appyap startup's Yaay application aims to provide a better user experience to individuals, communities and institutions with its social media platform.

The social media-sharing application Yaay was launched in the first week of September after two years of systematic work.

Emre Meriç, the CEO of the app's founder Appyap, said the project, which is aimed at the generation born into the digital world, will enable everyone who feels young to enjoy themselves.

He also drew attention to the competition between social networks, saying it is natural that the successful applications of all social media platforms are affected by each other. “We, humans, have a great race over time with social media applications used on mobile screens. In other words, we are making efforts to use the Yaay application more on the smartphone screen than the competition,” Meriç said.

Set apart by 'badge' system

“Our priority and starting point is to create a dynamic and innovative platform that will attract the attention of those who feel different and young,” Meriç said.

“There are various message, visual or video-oriented platforms in the world. The most important feature that distinguishes Yaay from these creations will be the application of 'badges' to its users, according to its categorized structure and content sharing. With its unique structure, our application will offer a brand new experience in processes such as creating a social environment, following the agenda and news, accessing the right information and informing," he explained.

Points for collection

Meriç said they have set up a platform that will constantly renew itself with the implementation of Yaay. “We are constantly improving Yaay. We will add many features to our application in the upcoming period,” he said.

"The badge and point system in Yaay will offer additional benefits to users in the upcoming period. Yaay users will be able to collect points with their posts and actions and then take advantage of various campaigns based on these points," Meriç explained.

Target: Global data market

Meriç added that Yaay was designed from the very beginning for a global user profile. “We have positioned Yaay as a medium that will attract attention abroad. While determining the general character of the application, we examined the social media usage habits of the countries in the region. We believe that the use of Yaay will be accepted in neighboring countries in the short term. We have shaped all of our infrastructure developments through a universal social media language and visual perception,” he noted.