The ninth edition of the Türkiye AI Summit, organized by the Türkiye AI Initiative (TRAI), was held in Istanbul on Wednesday under the theme "Agents Are Among Us."

The summit brought together business leaders, technology executives, academics, and entrepreneurs to address the impact of AI agents on the business world and their application across various sectors.

Organized by the TRAI since 2018, it brought together 420 institutions and over 2,000 participants, according to organizers.

The summit began with a speech by TRAI founder Halil Aksu titled "Agents Are Among Us. Where Are You?"

"We have entered a new era in artificial intelligence. Now, alongside systems that answer our questions, we are working with agents that plan, use tools, and take on tasks," Aksu said.

"When we say, 'Agents Are Among Us,' we are describing this transformation happening within organizations. Agents prepare reports, participate in production planning, and meet customer demands. Now we need to roll these applications out organization-wide and measure the value they create," he explained.

For success in this transformation, organizations need a clear strategy, reliable data, and employee engagement, Aksu said.

"Management support and the alignment of corporate culture with change are also crucial," he added.

"Transforming Türkiye's AI potential into economic value depends on the steps we take in these areas," he noted.

Aksu also shared the results of two studies at the summit for the first time. The Türkiye AI Economic Impact Report discussed the potential impacts of AI on the Turkish economy and the necessary steps to turn this potential into economic growth. The TRAI AI Survey 2026, with participation from more than 350 institutions, revealed organizations' AI strategies, areas of use, and implementation levels.

The summit, which will continue on the second day with an online edition and free of charge, covered, on the first day, speeches by organization leaders, private sector, entrepreneurs and experts during the stages themed on the vision, impact and innovation.

Executives from groups such as Zorlu Holding, Sabancı Holding and Trendyol Group addressed the summit.

Zorlu Holding’s Technology, Defense, and Digital Business Development Group President Burak Aydın evaluated organizations' cultural readiness for AI transformation.

MIT Sloan School of Management senior lecturer Professor George Westerman discussed ways to create economic value with AI, while Sunghyun Park, co-founder & CEO of Rebellions, focused on the development of AI infrastructure.

In addition to the stage programs, AI solutions were exhibited in the foyer area. Technology companies, startups, investors, and professionals from various sectors met to share knowledge and explore new collaboration opportunities.