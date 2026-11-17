Türkiye aims to be among the leading countries developing and deploying artificial intelligence in the most environmentally friendly way, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said.

Pointing to the importance of technology in combating climate change, Kacır said it was particularly important to develop transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence in a climate-friendly manner and make them available for the benefit of everyone and humanity through an inclusive approach that leaves no one behind.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) during COP31 climate talks, the minister suggested that an environmentally friendly approach must be adopted in this technological infrastructure.

"When we talk about artificial intelligence, we are talking about large-scale data centers, supercomputers and high energy requirements," he said.

"Therefore, we must prioritize meeting this energy demand through renewable and environmentally friendly energy sources, which is what we are trying to do as Türkiye," he added.

Host of this year's climate talks, Türkiye, on Monday launched a package of actions to advance responsible artificial intelligence, green industrialization and the deployment of climate technologies via the mobilization of governments, businesses, investors, research institutions and international organizations, the COP31 Presidency said.

The presidency with the Antalya AI Pledge aimed to introduce artificial intelligence into the scope of climate talks, addressing both the risks and an opportunity for countries to demonstrate practical steps they will take to make AI part of the climate solution, it said.

Currently, 62% of Türkiye's total installed power capacity comes from renewable sources, Kacır recalled.

"We have 43 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind capacity. We will increase this to 175 gigawatts by 2040," he added, referring to recently announced renewable targets for 2040.

"When using renewable energy sources, energy storage systems are needed. This makes it possible to benefit from these energy sources throughout the day. We aim to establish 140 gigawatt-hours of energy storage capacity in areas where we use renewable energy sources by 2040," the minister said.

Green investments to accelerate

Stating that all these efforts would also accelerate Türkiye's transition to a green economy, Kacır said they attach importance to developing these technologies in Türkiye and are implementing accelerator programs for green technology startups.

Kacır said technology startups provide a platform for offering the products and services they develop to the entire world, adding that Türkiye aims to demonstrate globally that "it is developing and achieving its green transformation through its own technology."

Noting that two countries currently account for 90% of investments in artificial intelligence development worldwide, Kacır said: "This carries the risk of further deepening inequalities around the world. Therefore, we must develop joint initiatives for our common future and act with an approach that leaves no one behind."

Investments in green transformation, particularly in priority sectors, will accelerate with COP31, he also said.

"The programs we have signed and announced, as well as international financing sources, point to this. This will be a period in which we effectively implement the road maps we have already shared with the public, particularly in transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence," he added.

"Türkiye will be among the leading countries developing and deploying artificial intelligence in the most environmentally friendly way," Kacır said.

"Our goals for digital transformation, green transformation and the National Technology Initiative are complementary approaches. Hopefully, all these efforts will also enable Türkiye to achieve its objectives and targets for the 'Century of Türkiye,'" he concluded.