Türkiye was among the top three countries benefiting from the European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) budget and has achieved significant success in 2023, the country's top research council said Tuesday.

In 2023, with 2.27 million euros (nearly $2.5 million), Türkiye managed to become the No. 3 among 41 COST member countries with the highest budget transfer, according to the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK).

The European Union-funded COST initiative significantly contributes to scientists' access to international project groups with the network support it offers, TÜBITAK said.

Türkiye has achieved significant success in 2023, continuing to be active in COST by participating in 99% of all current actions, the TÜBITAK report indicated.

It added that with 7,096 working group members, Türkiye is by far the country with the highest number of members, and with 1,849 individual participants in COST network activities, Türkiye is the third most successful country in this field.

COST is a funding organization that funds the creation of research networks called COST Actions. These networks offer an open space for collaboration among scientists across Europe and beyond, giving impetus to research advancements and innovation.