Türkiye's trade and industry minister said the country supports the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) efforts to turn the island nation into an "information island.”

The TRNC on Thursday hosted the Ufuk 2033 Information Island Cyprus Vision Workshop to commemorate the country’s 50th anniversary and lay a roadmap for advances in its information technology and communications sectors.

Addressing the event via video, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Turkish minister of industry and technology, said his ministry and the TRNC are on a journey together to become a technology, innovation, and cooperation hub.

Kacir said that the workshop symbolizes the unbreakable ties between the two states, and that it will act as an important milestone in strengthening the infrastructure of the island country.

Over the past two decades, the Industry and Technology Ministry has worked to strengthen Türkiye’s infrastructure with reforms in areas such as education, health, transportation, agriculture, and technology, said Kacir.

He said the successes they achieved for Türkiye can be a testament to the TRNC, adding: "We will continue our efforts to develop our country past others, while simultaneously taking steps to minimize the effects of the international community’s unfair and unlawful practices on the TRNC’s economy and strengthening its economy to further improve its competitiveness.”

In January, a pact was reached to facilitate industrial investments by Turkish citizens in the TRNC, paving the way for the transformation of industrial zones into production areas with investments from Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots, he said.

He highlighted that investors committing more than $3.2 million will be offered great opportunities, such as purchasing property and long-term leasing.

"We will discuss important steps to take in order to shape the TRNC’s future in information technology and communications, determining goals to turn the country into an ‘information island,’ together with experts and NGO representatives, as Türkiye stands by the TRNC in its journey,” said Kacir.