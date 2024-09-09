Focusing on digital transformation, Türkiye charts its course for strategic steps, especially in the fields of emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and the chip industry, according to a report on Monday.

According to a summary by an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent from the Medium-Term Program (MTP) for the years 2025-2027, one of the key focuses in the new period will be the digital transformation process.

In its medium-term program released last Thursday, the government provided updates on key expectations regarding economic growth, inflation and unemployment but the new three-year road map also covers strategies and plans when it comes to the issue of curbing energy dependence and boosting competitiveness in technology and R&D activities, among others.

In this context, the goal is to ensure the sustainability of growth by supporting the capacity and capabilities of companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), toward digital technologies.

Artificial intelligence, which is one of the most trending issues at present and expected to transform the economic landscape and jobs, will also be one of the important tools in this process.

Accordingly, it is planned to increase the number of thematic clusters and research centers specific to the field of artificial intelligence. Moreover, access to computing infrastructures will be made easier for AI researchers, while international collaborations will also be among the prominent steps in the new period.

With AI ecosystem calls, Türkiye's ecosystem in this area will be mobilized. Like this, the knowledge accumulated from the solutions developed through supported projects will be transferred to the ecosystem.

Regulations related to artificial intelligence will also be enacted. In this direction, the legislation is aimed to be harmonized with the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act, commonly known as the AI Act.

AI Act has been dubbed the world's first comprehensive AI law and entails regulations on the development, deployment and use of AI systems within the EU internal market.

Chip industry

In addition, as part of the support for digital transformation through the MTP, development is foreseen in many areas, from the chip industry to 5G, satellite development to cloud computing.

For this purpose, the infrastructures of "competence and digital transformation centers" (model factories), established to increase efficiency, will be completed to provide digital transformation services. At the same time, capacities will also be increased to offer new services to meet the needs of the manufacturing industry for green transformation.

In the chip industry, R&D, design, production, and commercialization capabilities will be developed. These efforts will be strengthened through support mechanisms.

Additionally, an application plan for 5G and beyond will be prepared.

Furthermore, satellite development and marketing activities are to be coordinated, and R&D and product development efforts would be carried out in new technological fields such as nano and microsatellites, as well as mega constellation satellites.

Flexible, customizable, modular solutions tailored to common IT needs in SMEs will be offered as open-source, and support will be provided to SMEs for access to these tools.