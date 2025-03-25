Türkiye and China on Tuesday announced a partnership to support joint research projects in AI applications in cancer and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), as well as sustainability in agriculture.

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) have issued a 2025 bilateral cooperation call for joint research proposals, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The collaboration will focus on three key areas, including cancer immunotherapy and clinical translational research. Researchers from both countries will work on AI and big data applications in oncology.

The projects aim to develop medical solutions such as drugs, vaccines and antibodies that prevent the growth of cancer cells and enhance their destruction, ultimately improving the immune system's functionality.

The second area of collaboration is magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasonic medicine. That includes leveraging AI and big data for medical imaging. Projects will focus on advancing MRI technologies, which provide detailed three-dimensional anatomical images, and other imaging innovations developed by Turkish and Chinese scientists.

The third area of cooperation is green and sustainable agriculture. Türkiye, which already collaborates with the European Union in this field, aims to address challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss while ensuring food security.

The partnership with NSFC will enable scientists from both countries to contribute to global efforts for competitive and sustainable food systems, aligning with the EU's Green Deal objectives.

Turkish researchers interested in proposing joint projects must partner with Chinese researchers. Unilateral project applications will not be accepted. Applications must be submitted by May 30.

The funding limit for Turkish partners is set at TL 3 million ($79,000) (excluding overhead costs), while Chinese partners can receive up to TL 5 million. A total of eight projects will be funded, with a maximum duration of 36 months. International visits for Turkish researchers are capped at 60 days per year.

Projects will be evaluated based on scientific and technological excellence, methodology, project management, the significance of bilateral cooperation and potential impact.