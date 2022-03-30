Barricades burnt as Haitians protest against gang violence, kidnappings

Demonstrators pose for a photograph during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 29, 2022. The signs read "France is a double-edged sword" and "USA is a double-edged sword."
