Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Barricades burnt as Haitians protest against gang violence, kidnappings

by Agencies Mar 30, 2022 11:23 am +03 +03:00

Haitians take to the streets to protest over the increasing insecurity in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, March 29, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Haitians take to the streets to protest over the increasing insecurity in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, March 29, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Demonstrators pose for a photograph during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 29, 2022. The signs read "France is a double-edged sword" and "USA is a double-edged sword."

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators face police during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A plane belonging to U.S. missionary group Agape Flights burns after it was set on fire during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Les Cayes, Haiti, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Motorcyclists ride past a burning roadblock during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Haitians take to the streets to protest over the increasing insecurity in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, March 29, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A woman performs a voodoo ceremony, traditionally held at the start of a protest as Haitians take to the streets to protest over the increasing insecurity in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, March 29, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Demonstrators stand on top of a plane belonging to U.S. missionary group Agape Flights during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Les Cayes, Haiti, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Motorcyclists ride near a burning roadblock during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Haitians take to the streets to protest over the increasing insecurity in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, March 29, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Haitians take to the streets to protest over the increasing insecurity in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, March 29, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A demonstrator gestures during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Haitians take to the streets to protest over the increasing insecurity in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, March 29, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A demonstrator faces police during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator throws a tire into a burning roadblock during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman gestures around a fire set during a voodoo ceremony ahead of protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Port-au-Prince, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator throws a tire into a burning roadblock during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People circle a fire set during a voodoo ceremony ahead of protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.