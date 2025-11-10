Türkiye has dismissed claims that Elon Musk's satellite internet network Starlink will begin operating in the country in 2026, a report said on Monday.

Media reports earlier said Starlink would launch services in Türkiye next year alongside the planned rollout of the country’s 5G infrastructure.

That claim was denied by the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, private broadcaster CNBC-e said, citing the ministry's sources who reportedly said the Starlink issue is not on the agenda at the moment.

Reports had suggested that Starlink, a subsidiary of Musk's space and technology firm SpaceX, planned to start offering services in Türkiye by April 2026, establishing a regulated internet infrastructure and potentially partnering with a local telecom operator or setting up a new company to manage its operations.

Starlink provides high-speed internet access through a network of thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites, primarily targeting rural and remote regions with limited connectivity. The company currently operates in more than 70 countries worldwide.

While Starlink has not yet obtained a license to operate in Türkiye, any future application or partnership would fall under the supervision of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).