Türkiye's new industry and technology strategy, prepared within the scope of changes and transformations in the global system, aims to position the country as one of the leading countries in the production and export of high-tech products.

The decree related to the "2030 Industry and Technology Strategy," signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was published in the Official Gazette on Saturday.

The decree states that the world economies are undergoing a transformation process where the free trade system is being replaced by protectionist policies and the search for strategic independence. It also emphasizes that as the balance of power is being reshaped, countries tend to focus on development models that reduce foreign dependency by strengthening their industrial and technological infrastructures.

"The 2030 Industry and Technology Strategy, which has been prepared considering the changes and transformations in the global system, aims to ensure independence in industrial production and technology, and to make Türkiye one of the leading countries in the production and export of high-tech products," it reads.

"The 2030 Industry and Technology Strategy, which is based on the vision of the National Technology Initiative aimed at developing Türkiye’s domestic and national production capacity, ensuring independence in strategic sectors and achieving leadership in critical technologies, focuses on transforming Türkiye's industrial and technological ecosystem into a structure that produces higher added value, is innovation-driven, and has completed its digital and green transformation," the notice further says.

Moreover, it is said that the strategy has been prepared within the framework of the 12th Development Plan (2024-2028), the annual program of the Presidency, and other targets and policies, as well as global trends and current domestic competencies.

The strategy is built upon five key objectives defined as "high technology," "digital economy," "green transformation," "global integration," and "structural transformation."

"In order to achieve the goals, 100 strategies and visions have been concretized with 20 macro objectives, and priority programs and projects have been defined with a broad perspective to carry our country toward these goals," the decree also states.

"We will rapidly implement structural steps that will strengthen our industry and succeed in turning opportunities into reality without being harmed by trade and technology wars," Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said in a post on X, commenting on the circular.

The strategy has been prepared as a result of collaborative work conducted in cooperation with the public sector, private sector, universities and non-governmental organizations.