Turkish companies are elevating their presence in space with launches of new satellites as they continue to leverage their technological capabilities to boost capabilities in this domain.

Accordingly, Turkish defense giant Aselsan announced Monday that it successfully launched its second satellite, named LUNA-2, from California aboard a SpaceX rocket as part of its space-based Internet of Things (IoT) solutions program.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Aselsan said it continues to expand its presence in Türkiye’s space ecosystem by leveraging its technological capabilities in satellite communications, payload systems, ground control infrastructure and platform solutions.

Despite its small size as a nanosatellite, LUNA-2 is designed to provide secure and uninterrupted sensor data transmission even in remote areas. The satellite uses a dedicated LoRa communication system, which enables wide-area coverage with low energy consumption.

Aselsan said all design, development, production, integration and testing processes for LUNA-2 were carried out in-house.

Aselsan is one of the largest defense and technology companies in Türkiye, which actively works on communication systems, radars and advanced tech.

The flight software, ground control software, LoRa transceiver card used as the payload and data transfer unit were also developed by Aselsan engineers using domestic capabilities.

The company said the launch of LUNA-2 is expected to further strengthen its capabilities in the field of space-based IoT and contribute to Türkiye’s goal of building an independent, competitive and sustainable space technology ecosystem.

Aselsan’s first satellite in the series, LUNA-1, was launched into orbit in December last year aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Fergani's 5th satellite reaches orbit

Separately, Turkish space firm Fergani Space said Monday that its fifth test satellite, FGN-100-D3, successfully reached orbit after being launched also via a SpaceX mission.

According to a statement from Baykar, the 113-kilogram satellite was sent into space at 2:02 p.m. Türkiye time (11:02 a.m. GMT) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as part of SpaceX's Transporter-16 mission.

The launch was monitored by the Fergani Space team from the Space Observation and Control Center at the Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul.

Equipped with communications and navigation capabilities, FGN-100-D3 has now started operations in orbit.

The Fergani Space team is seen during the launch of its fifth test satellite, FGN-100-D3 into space, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 30, 2026. (AA Photo)

Selçuk Bayraktar, Baykar's chairperson of the board and chief technology officer, said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the company's work "beyond the horizon" was continuing.

"FGN-100-D3 – Fergani's fifth test satellite, distinguished by its communications and navigation capabilities – has successfully taken its place in space!" he said.

Fergani said the satellite marks an important technological step compared with its earlier spacecraft, featuring critical systems developed entirely in-house, including a reaction wheel, magnetic torque rod, magnetometer, inertial measurement unit and GNSS receiver.