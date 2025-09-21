Türkiye has taken a significant step toward expanding satellite-based Internet of Things (IoT) communication services with its first-ever authorization for a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite operator.

In a period marked by major global advances and transformations in satellite communication, the country’s emerging role in the sector is gaining momentum. Connecta, a subsidiary of Plan-S - the country’s only manufacturer of LEO satellite constellations - has been authorized by Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) to provide satellite communication services.

This authorization is the first of its kind granted to a LEO satellite operator in Türkiye.

Connecta’s IoT Network constellation, designed, manufactured, tested, and integrated entirely by Plan-S, currently operates 12 satellites and offers satellite-based IoT communication services across the country. Future launches will expand the system to a constellation of 200 satellites, enabling global coverage and significantly enhancing service capacity and quality.

The authorization allows the technology to serve industries such as agriculture, energy, logistics, mining, water resource monitoring, disaster management, and defense, especially in areas with limited or no communication infrastructure. By enabling ultra-low-power sensors to transmit data via satellites, the network provides secure and reliable IoT data access independent of terrestrial networks, whether at sea, in rural areas, remote locations, or through both fixed and mobile applications.

Previously authorized in Australia, Plan-S’s global market access strategy gains momentum with this new domestic approval. The company’s CEO, Özdemir Gümüşay, said the authorization marks a historic milestone not only for Plan-S but also for Türkiye’s space and satellite communication ecosystem.

“We are witnessing a major transformation in satellite communications worldwide,” Gümüşay said. “As countries review their strategic priorities, Türkiye has taken an important step. This authorization will not only allow us to deliver our existing IoT services domestically but will also accelerate investments in new, more strategic satellite communication technologies in international markets. This is a crucial strategic move for our country’s independence in technology and space.”

Founded in 2021, Plan-S has quickly distinguished itself through innovative satellite technologies. In addition to providing satellite-based IoT solutions via Connecta IoT Network, the company plans to offer high-resolution Earth observation and advanced data analytics through its Observa satellite constellation.