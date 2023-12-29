Türkiye on Friday announced it had launched an investigation after detecting significant security vulnerabilities affecting devices with the iOS operating system, urging Apple to provide a statement.

Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan said the National Cyber Intervention Center (USOM) had been diligently conducting studies on the vulnerabilities present in iOS devices, which he said pose a serious threat to user data security.

"This critical vulnerability harbors the risk of complete device takeover and the theft of user data. Within our investigations, we identified and subsequently blocked 16 command and control servers published in the USOM's malicious connections list," said Sayan.

He said necessary information had been conveyed to the Cyber Incident Response Team (SOME).

"Our Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) has requested a statement from Apple on the matter and simultaneously initiated an investigation," Sayan noted.

Highlighting the global urgency for immediate preventive measures, Sayan said Türkiye was ready to collaborate with the international community to address these vulnerabilities seriously.

"Combatting digital surveillance and cyber espionage is an integral part of our national security," he added.

Sayan advised users to upgrade the iOS operating system to the latest version to mitigate risks and safeguard personal data.

"Review and, if necessary, temporarily disable iMessage and FaceTime settings," he said.

He said users should ensure account security by using strong passwords and regularly updating them. He also recommended activation of two-factor authentication (2FA) and cautioned over messages from suspicious or unknown individuals.

"Avoid installing applications from unreliable sources. Refrain from clicking on malicious or unfamiliar links. Regularly check and limit permissions given to applications. Restrict access to sensitive data for applications, such as cameras, microphones and photos. Activate wireless connection features only when necessary," Sayan said.

He also called users to use location services only when required and limit access for unnecessary applications. The minister noted that they should prevent Safari web browser from automatically recognizing usernames and passwords.