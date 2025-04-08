To curb its foreign dependence on strategic technologies and infrastructure, Türkiye will establish the Regional Positioning and Timing System (BKZS) to launch its homegrown GPS and map application, according to a report on Monday.

Türkiye aims to ensure its cybersecurity with the rise of widespread automation in industrial production, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report said, referring to the "2030 Industrial and Technology Strategy" of the Industry and Technology Ministry.

In this context, cybersecurity solutions to be developed via the country’s own means will make Türkiye a strong player in digital transformation.

The navigation and map system, the BKZS, will be commissioned to allow Türkiye to provide precise location and navigation data via its own satellites to release an alternative to global systems like the GPS.

The system is planned to be utilized for the security of military operations, uninterrupted civilian communications, smart transportation systems, precision agricultural applications and more.

In this direction, it is envisaged to take steps such as a pre-feasibility study, atomic clock development, increasing the durability of existing systems, satellite-based augmentation system studies and finally establishing a regional satellite positioning system.

The qualification tests of the rubidium atomic clock prototype, produced by the Scientific and Technological Research Institution (TÜBITAK) National Metrology Institute and Türkiye’s Space Agency in collaboration, are underway.

At the same time, the cube satellite's (CubeSat) design process is complete, having entered the production and subsystem procurement stages.

The domestic development of digital platforms, such as the national navigation system, search engine and social media, is an important step for Türkiye to secure its technological independence and data security. These advancements will bring economic benefits to the country and the Turkish entrepreneurs operating in these areas.

A local map and navigation app will be developed to meet the needs of transportation, urban planning and cultural activities specific to Türkiye.

Türkiye also aims to develop next-generation applications using the Turkish large language model (LLM) and artificial intelligence (AI).