Türkiye's antitrust authority announced on Friday that it had launched an investigation into Google's AI-powered ad campaign product, Performance Max (PMAX), to assess whether it breaches the country's competition laws.

In a statement, the Competition Authority (RK) said the probe will examine whether Google has engaged in unfair practices against advertisers and if it has hindered competition through data consolidation with PMAX.

"The subject of the investigation is the claims that Google violated article 6 of the Act no 4054 by transferring its power in online search advertising services to other online advertising services via Performance Max (PMAX) campaign, which is a type of campaign in Google Ads, by engaging in exploitative practices against advertisers who use PMAX campaign and by distorting competition in the market through combining the data coming from different channels," the authority said.

Launched in 2021, Performance Max uses AI and automatically finds the best placements for a brand's ads across Google services, including email, search and YouTube.

"Unlike other campaigns offered by Google, PMAX identifies the ad inventory that will maximize conversions in real-time and automatically optimizes ad delivery process thanks to its AI features," the board said.