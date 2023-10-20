Trilateral cooperation in the field of semiconductor chip design and production between universities, the public sector and the private sector in Türkiye is set to be encouraged as part of the development-based agenda presented in the recently unveiled “12th Development Plan.”

According to a compilation from the plan covering the period between 2024 and 2028 by Anadolu Agency (AA), the aim is to increase the production and export of research and development-based competitive, high-value-added and high-tech products.

Within this framework, support will be provided for the transfer and commercialization of technologies designed and produced domestically in defense electronics for civilian applications.

The domestic production of intermediate goods with high import dependency in the electronics sector is also set to be encouraged.

The number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the field of manufacturing electronic components, communication equipment and test instruments is set to be increased. In contrast, the plan aims to contribute to the growth of existing ones.

Furthermore, efforts will be made to develop and invest in technologies related to 5G and beyond, addressing the end-to-end needs of vertical sectors such as industry, agriculture, transportation, energy and developing devices and applications.

Meanwhile, research and development (R&D) and investment activities will be directed toward 6G technologies.

Efforts to develop semiconductor technologies and components are to be established alongside support for semiconductor chip design and production collaborations between universities and the public and private sectors.

The attention will be directed to the initiatives encouraging the work for the design and production of semiconductors required for renewable energy sources, power circuits and electronic components.

Support will also be provided for producing critical components, such as permanent magnets and sub-components of electric motors.

Support will also be provided for producing hardware and software products used in artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems using domestic capabilities.

Design and production of AI chips in the field of “advanced navigation support systems” for defense, aviation and space systems will be facilitated. In contrast, compliance with international standards in the field of cybersecurity and Türkiye’s participation in international joint projects will be supported.

It is also planned to increase its share of the global market by increasing efficiency and durability in the machinery sector, developing a competitive and high-tech production infrastructure and ensuring twin transformation and product localization.

In this context, support will be provided for activities that measure, certify and increase the productivity level of companies in the sector.

An academic and sectoral expert database will be created in the sector through incentive elements and the application of a “Machine Quality Certificate” that is set to become widespread.

The Ministry of Industry and Technology will design programs supported by the government to improve the qualifications of R&D and design centers in the machinery sector.

Programs will be created for industrial designers and software developers needed by the sector, while endeavors are to be made to increase the contribution of public procurement and government assistance to the development of the sector.

Preference for domestically produced goods will be encouraged in machinery subject to government assistance, along with the regulations to be implemented to encourage the use of domestic products in public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

The plan also aims to produce high-value-added products with technological advancements in other manufacturing industries, such as textiles, clothing, leather, non-metallic mineral products, primary metals and furniture.

In the non-metallic mineral products sector, sustainable, environmentally friendly production will be encouraged, while incentives to improve standards in the technic textile sector are also to be established.

In addition to this, the production and use of eco-friendly furniture will be encouraged and augmented reality (AR) and e-commerce applications will be promoted.

By appliance of innovation in design, production methods and branding the aim is to increase value-added and exports of the sector mentioned above.