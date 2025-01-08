Türkiye has established a new agency to tackle cyber threats, identify strategies and goals, prepare action plans and ensure the coordination of activities in this field, said the decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

The Cybersecurity Directorate, established by a presidential decree, will implement decisions of the new Cybersecurity Board, which will be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and will include ministries such as Interior, Justice, National Defense, Transport and Infrastructure, and Industry and Technology.

It will determine policies, strategies and targets to ensure cybersecurity, prepare action plans, carry out projects to support cybersecurity and information security and work to boost cooperation between the public, private sector and universities in this field.

A road map for the improvement of cybersecurity and protection of the country’s information infrastructures was announced last year by the government.

"I hope the Cybersecurity Directorate, which is established to prevent cyber threats to our country and to ensure the necessary coordination between institutions in this field, will be beneficial to our nation," Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said in a post on X.