Türkiye's competition watchdog on Friday announced it had imposed an administrative fine of TL 2.61 billion ($75 million) on Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. for taking advantage of its dominant position in the ad server services market.

The fine follows an investigation that concluded Google unfairly favored its own supply-side platform, a technology used for automating the sale of advertising space, to the detriment of its competitors, according to the decision published on the Competition Authority's (RK) website.

The antitrust board's decision identified Google's abuse of its dominant market position as a violation of Article 6 of the Law on the Protection of Competition.

It named five companies in the decision, including Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd., and Alphabet Inc.

Google must ensure within six months that competitors are not disadvantaged and provide third-party supply-side platforms (SSPs) with similar conditions that are applied to its own services, the regulator added.

Failure to do so will result in additional daily fines, the authority stated.

Google has the right to appeal the decision in court within 60 days.

In June, the authority fined Google TL 482 million for anti-competitive practices related to its hotel search service.