Nearly 100 Turkish technology startups aiming to expand into international markets will receive support to participate in major global entrepreneurship and technology events in Portugal, Finland, the United States and Qatar, officials announced Tuesday.

The initiative, coordinated by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, is part of the country’s ongoing “National Technology Initiative,” which promotes domestic innovation and tech-driven growth. Development agencies in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, Eskişehir, Bilecik and the western Mediterranean regions are implementing the program, officially called the “Global Entrepreneurship Events Participation Call.”

Applications for the latest round opened on June 4 and will remain open until July 1. Selected startups will have the opportunity to showcase their innovations on the global stage, meet one-on-one with investors, establish international collaborations, and access foreign markets.

Since 2022, each round of the program has supported roughly 100 startups, according to the Istanbul Development Agency (ISTKA), one of the lead organizers. ISTKA Secretary General Ziya Taşkent said the program plays a key role in raising the visibility of Turkish technology and helping entrepreneurs scale globally.

“This is not merely a trade fair visit,” Taşkent said. “It’s a critical platform that enables our startups to build global partnerships, directly engage with investors, and take bold steps toward international expansion.”

Startups that previously participated in the program have achieved tangible outcomes, including entering investment negotiations, launching sales abroad, and opening international branches. “Some of our startups that joined CES, Web Summit and Slush events have gained traction among global investors,” Taşkent said. “Our entrepreneurship centers have also integrated into international networks, promoting Türkiye and cultivating new partnerships.”

According to Taşkent, only Turkish-registered, tech-focused startups with scalable business models and global ambitions are eligible to apply. Applications are reviewed based solely on the information provided in the forms, including prior funding, ecosystem support, awards, market readiness, innovation, and a short introductory video demonstrating the team’s product and capabilities.

Selected startups will be announced in August and will be supported to attend international events scheduled for late 2025 and early 2026.

Program details, eligibility criteria, and event-specific support information are available on the official website. Applications remain open through July 1.