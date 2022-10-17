A prominent technology and defense contractor is working to develop Türkiye’s own flight recorder and relevant equipment, amid the country’s efforts to ensure critical subsystems are manufactured at home.

A flight recorder is an electronic recording device placed in an aircraft to facilitate the investigation of aviation accidents and incidents.

The device is often referred to as a “black box,” however, they are now required to be painted bright orange, to aid in their recovery after accidents.

They are mandatory and are designed to preserve clues in the audio from the cockpit and data to help prevent future accidents.

The device marks the latest effort by Aselsan, a Turkish defense and technology pioneer that has helped Türkiye largely scrap its external dependence.

The black boxes used within the scope of the aviation projects currently being carried out are supplied from abroad, as is the reading and examination of the data.

To ensure the security of the flight data of military platforms and to meet the needs of the sector with domestic means, self-funded projects have been initiated by Aselsan under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

Aselsan is working with a local subcontractor on the development of the device’s most critical component, namely the Crash Survivable Memory Unit (CSMU).

The CSMU unit to be developed within the scope of the project will be integrated into the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVFDR).