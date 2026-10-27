Türkiye unveiled a new digital sovereignty strategy Tuesday aimed at strengthening cybersecurity, reducing reliance on foreign technologies and protecting critical infrastructure, as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chaired a high-level meeting on emerging cyber threats and artificial intelligence risks.

The strategy was presented during the second meeting of the Cybersecurity Board at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, according to a statement from the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

Officials reviewed the impact of global and regional geopolitical developments on cybersecurity, recent international cyber incidents and the evolving nature of digital threats.

The board also examined how advances in artificial intelligence are reshaping the scale, speed and sophistication of cyberattacks.

Particular attention was given to algorithmic manipulation and cognitive influence operations conducted through digital platforms, including their potential implications for national security and societal resilience.

The statement emphasized that digital sovereignty has become a strategic priority for Türkiye's national security and development policies, alongside technological independence, protection of critical infrastructure and stronger cyber deterrence capabilities.

The newly developed Digital Sovereignty Strategy seeks to enhance Türkiye's control over its digital infrastructure, reduce dependence on foreign suppliers in critical technologies and expand domestic technological capabilities.

Authorities agreed that relevant institutions would implement decisions aligned with the strategy's objectives, monitor progress and regularly assess results.

The board also called for closer coordination among government agencies, improved joint risk assessment capabilities and more consistent implementation of cybersecurity measures across sectors.

Given the ability of cyber threats to spread rapidly and disrupt multiple industries simultaneously, officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation among public institutions, private companies and academia.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi, who attended the meeting, said Türkiye was determined to protect its digital domain with the same resolve it applies to safeguarding its physical borders.

"Digital sovereignty is an integral part of our national security," Çiftçi said in a statement shared on social media.

He said the meeting addressed global cyber threats, emerging risks associated with artificial intelligence and the national security implications of algorithmic manipulation and influence operations.

Çiftçi also emphasized the importance of strengthening domestic technological capabilities and building a comprehensive cybersecurity framework through cooperation between government, industry and academic institutions.

"We will protect not only our physical borders but also our cyber homeland and strengthen our digital sovereignty with the same determination and resolve," he said.