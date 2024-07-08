Turksat 6A, Türkiye's latest satellite innovation, is preparing for its momentous journey to space, according to the transport and infrastructure minister.

The satellite’s journey will begin with SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, Abdülkadir Uraloğlu said on X.

The satellite will be launched at 5.21 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (2121GMT) from SpaceX’s Kennedy Space Center in the U.S. state of Florida.

Turksat 6A is the first geostationary communications satellite built by Türkiye, with development led by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's Space Technologies Research Institute and Turkish Aerospace Industries.

The satellite will operate at the 42-degree East orbital position.