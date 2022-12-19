Türkiye's high-resolution domestic reconnaissance satellite Göktürk-2 has now been in space for 10 years, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the satellite was successfully launched from China on Dec. 18, 2012.

The Göktürk-2 has orbited the globe nearly 52,800 times in 10 years, traveling almost 34 million kilometers (21.1 million miles) and producing around 85,000 images, it added.

The satellite operated by the Turkish Air Forces Command has not faced any significant problems, the ministry said.

"A total of 590 collision warning messages were received for 103 close passes. After analysis and evaluations, collision avoidance maneuvers were successfully performed for eight of these warnings," the statement said.

The satellite's initial life span was estimated to be five years, but it has been working at full capacity for 10 years with various measures such as the use of solar panels, it added.

Images captured by Göktürk-2 have proven invaluable in meeting the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), disaster and emergency response authorities and academic institutions, the statement said.