Turkish e-commerce giant Trendyol announced Wednesday that it became an official partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The deal makes the company the first Turkish partner of the IOC as an "E-Commerce Services Partner."

The cooperation, along with Türkiye will include European countries as well, the company said in a statement.

The partnership also includes providing special merchandise made by Turkish manufacturers for the multi-sport event, ranging from T-shirts to accessories, readily available to be purchased on the company’s mobile app with shipping to select countries, the company said in a statement.

Trendyol Group President Çağlayan Çetin, whose views were included in the statement, stated that the Olympics are an important milestone in their goal of bringing domestic products and manufacturers together with the whole world, saying: "We believe the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to be an invaluable organization that plays an important role in promoting the importance and development of sports worldwide.”

"As Trendyol, we have become the official 'E-Commerce Services Partner' of the IOC. This is the first time a Turkish brand has signed such an important cooperation with the IOC. We are very proud to represent our country on this important platform and to be a part of the Olympic Movement," he added.

Highlighting the attention the company attaches to sports, Çetin recalled Trendyol has been among the official supporters of the Turkish National Olympic Committee since 2021.

"In addition to the Turkish National Olympic Committee, we were also among the supporters of our national athletes who represented Türkiye at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and made us proud with the medals they won. As Trendyol, we will continue our support in Paris 2024," he said.

At the same time, Trendyol carries sponsorship for both the Süper Lig and the TFF 1. Lig throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Trendyol's cooperation with the IOC took place within the scope of the worldwide Olympic partnership of its strategic investor Alibaba.

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11.