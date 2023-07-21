Türkiye's buoyant e-commerce sector registered a growth of more than 100% in 2022, hitting a volume of a staggering TL 800 billion (around $29.8 billion), according to an industry report that revealed a significant jump in transactions and order values.

The report, prepared by iyzico, ETİD and Dogma Alares, showed e-commerce transactions soared to nearly 4.8 billion in volume, which is more than twice the figure recorded in 2020, overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic that confined people to their homes and prompted a boom in online shopping.

Average basket values also jumped significantly, with an increase of TL 13 from 2020 to 2021 and a substantial leap of TL 79 from 2021 to 2022, the Türkiye E-Commerce Ecosystem Report said.

This surge in the e-commerce market indicates a profound shift in consumer behavior, driven by the pandemic's impact and the growing preference for online shopping. As businesses and consumers embrace digital solutions, the e-commerce sector is poised for continued growth and innovation in the coming years.

Looking ahead, the report predicts further diversification in payment methods within the e-commerce landscape.

In addition to the traditional options like credit cards, debit cards and cash on delivery, alternative payment methods such as prepaid cards, Account-to-Account (A2A) transfers, digital wallets, shopping credits, cryptocurrency-based payments, and buy now, pay later, or BNPL, services are expected to gain traction and contribute to the sector's expansion.

18th largest market

Currently hosting the 18th largest e-commerce market globally, Türkiye continues to show an impressive upward trend both domestically and internationally.

The report indicates that although the growth momentum in e-commerce during the pandemic period has partially slowed down, it has managed to maintain its strength in Türkiye and worldwide. Notably, the pandemic has brought about a lasting change in consumer shopping habits, as highlighted in the report.

In 2022, e-commerce secured a market share worth $5.7 trillion on a global scale, representing 5.7% of the world's total gross domestic product (GDP) valued at $100.2 trillion. Moreover, e-commerce accounted for 22% of global retail sales.

With regard to Türkiye's figures, the report reveals that the e-commerce sector's size reached an economic volume of approximately TL 801 billion in 2022, corresponding to nearly 6% of the country’s $900 billion economy.

Looking at the past five years, e-commerce's share of the GDP has steadily increased, reaching 2.8%. This rise mainly resulted from a 1.6% growth recorded since 2019, primarily driven by the pandemic's impact on the sector's expansion.

While e-commerce activities in Türkiye hold a larger weight of 16.5% in the total retail market dynamics compared to similar countries, the report emphasizes that the sector still holds significant growth potential.

Back-to-school impact

Back-to-school and special campaign periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday contribute to the highest level of shopping between autumn and New Year's. The back-to-school season stands out with daily transaction numbers exceeding the average by 1.3 times, closely followed by the Black Friday week.

The report also showed a 2.2% increase in the number of users utilizing e-commerce platforms compared to the previous year. As of 2022, female and male users represented 58% and 42% of the total, respectively, with a 10% increase in the female users' share compared to 2021.

Growth slows, digitalization gains pace

Orkun Saitoğlu, the CEO of iyzico, highlighted that Türkiye's e-commerce volume continues to show an upward trend. While the global e-commerce sector experienced a slowdown with the end of the pandemic, Saitoğlu pointed out that the acceleration of digitalization and the improvement of consumer experiences have led to a permanent shift in online shopping behavior.

He emphasized that Türkiye remains a significant player in both e-commerce and the world trade scene.

"Following a remarkable 69% increase from 2020 to 2021, Türkiye's e-commerce sector achieved a staggering 110% growth from 2021 to 2022, reaching a sales volume of TL 801 billion. Iyzico's secure payment infrastructure contributes to a democratic ecosystem around online shopping, and our 'iyzico Secure Shopping' solution has enabled us to offer secure payment options to users, becoming a symbol of trust for lesser-known brands," Saitoğlu noted.