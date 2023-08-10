Daily Sabah logo

Adrenaline lovers feel rafting excitement in Türkiye's Köprüçay

by Daily Sabah with AA Aug 10, 2023 7:36 pm +03 +03:00

Türkiye's Köprüçay River in Köprülü Canyon National Park in Antalya's Manavgat hosts adventure and adrenaline enthusiasts. Holidaymakers row through the 14-kilometer route of Köprüçay, one of the world's important rafting routes, and experience an adrenaline rush.

Ali Tırnaksız, the president of Beşkonak Karabük Tourism Development Cooperative in Antalya, said: "An average of 5,000 to 6,000 people go rafting every day. Last year, approximately 1.5 million people came, and we expect the same numbers this year," Köprüçay River, Köprülü Canyon National Park, Manavgat, Antalya, southern Türkiye, Aug. 10, 2023.

AA

Utku Kanbur, who went rafting, said: "We had the opportunity to cool off in this hot weather. We were a little scared and excited, but we had a lot of fun together with our friends."

AA

Tourists arrive early in the morning at Köprüçay with special services from their hotels. After getting information about the route from guides, they get on boats or canoes with life jackets and helmets and drop themselves into the cool waters.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

