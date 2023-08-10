Adrenaline lovers feel rafting excitement in Türkiye's Köprüçay

Türkiye's Köprüçay River in Köprülü Canyon National Park in Antalya's Manavgat hosts adventure and adrenaline enthusiasts. Holidaymakers row through the 14-kilometer route of Köprüçay, one of the world's important rafting routes, and experience an adrenaline rush.

Ali Tırnaksız, the president of Beşkonak Karabük Tourism Development Cooperative in Antalya, said: "An average of 5,000 to 6,000 people go rafting every day. Last year, approximately 1.5 million people came, and we expect the same numbers this year," Köprüçay River, Köprülü Canyon National Park, Manavgat, Antalya, southern Türkiye, Aug. 10, 2023.

AA