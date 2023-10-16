Türkiye's first indigenous communication satellite, Türksat 6A, has successfully passed all tests conducted up to date and is set to be launched in June 2024, by the agreement with Space X for the launch process, according to a senior official's statement Monday.

"Our new satellite, Türksat 6A, will be launched in June 2024. We are determined to continue our efforts to establish a presence in space and be influential in the world at the beginning of the Century of Türkiye," Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

In the statement from the ministry, it was reminded that the country's satellite journey began with Türksat 1B. At the same time, Türkiye has made great strides in this field over time and is set to put its first domestic communication satellite, Türksat 6A, into service.

"Türksat 6A communication satellite will make our country one of the first 11 countries in the world capable of producing communication satellites," the statement read.

Furthermore, it said that Türksat 6A would provide services at 42 degrees east longitude when completed, located in a geostationary orbit 35,786 kilometers (22,236 miles) from Earth.

"The domestic and national communication satellite, with a power of 7.5 kilowatts, will be equipped with 20 transponders. The satellite will provide services in the Ku band and will also provide access to regions such as Southeast Asia, which previous satellites could not reach."

The assembly, integration and testing of the Türksat 6A satellite are being carried out through the cooperation of Türksat, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The production, integration and testing of thermal, structural and engineering models in the Türksat 6A satellite project have been finalized. System-level initial functional tests, thermal vacuum tests, vibration, acoustic and electromagnetic compatibility tests have also been completed.