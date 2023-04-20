One of Türkiye's leading technology and communications companies, Türk Telekom, has completed the digital transformation of over a thousand libraries to adapt the country's cultural heritage to technology.

Working with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on the Hittite Culture and Tourism Project, Türk Telekom provides necessary applications under one system and Wi-Fi services in cultural centers, historical sites, etc. provincial culture directorates, museums, and all departments of the Culture Ministry.

Over 1,000 libraries

Mustafa Eser, deputy general manager of corporate sales at Türk Telekom, stated that the Hittite Culture and Tourism Project aims to provide a managed infrastructure and access to a richer data source in all units affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"As Türk Telekom, we are leading Türkiye's digital transformation with our innovative digital services and investments in national technology initiatives. As part of our efforts to adapt our country's cultural heritage to technology, we have completed the digital transformation of over 1,042 libraries in 81 provinces. We also provide visitors with fiber-speed internet access at cultural centers and historical sites, including the Atatürk Cultural Center, of which we are the main supporter," Eser noted.

Wi-Fi at historical sites

With ongoing efforts under the Hittite Culture and Tourism Project, Türk Telekom has completed the end-to-end digital transformation of over 1,000 libraries. In all locations, guests are provided with Wi-Fi services, and internet access is also available through TT Mobil for mobile libraries.

Under the project, which includes historical sites, necessary applications in all departments of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism are combined under one system, while fiber-speed internet service is provided at 1,350 locations, 1,045 Wi-Fi points and nearly 300 facilities.