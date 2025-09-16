The world's largest aerospace and technology festival is opening its doors for the 12th time on Wednesday, hosting a rich program ranging from innovation-driven competitions to spectacular air shows, offering a meeting point where technology and excitement converge.

Teknofest, organized under the leadership of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Industry and Technology Ministry, will run until Sunday and bring together scientists and the wider public through final competitions, award ceremonies, technology exhibitions and various panels at Atatürk Airport.

From health technologies to financial innovations, from the defense industry to biotechnology, competitions in numerous fields will contribute to enhancing the country's research and development (R&D) capacity.

Competitions in 54 main categories

Teams that pass the preliminary stage in competitions across 54 main and 127 subcategories will benefit from financial support exceeding TL 85 million ($2.06 million). Teams that place in the competitions will receive awards totaling more than TL 65 million.

In addition, the extensive material support provided to participants will help projects advance further, while contestants from around the world will share knowledge and experience, taking important steps in technology development.

11 million visitors to date

Istanbul is the second stop of Teknofest in 2025, following its first event of the year in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Having inspired nearly 11 million visitors to date, the event will once again spread the winds of technology and innovation in Istanbul.

The festival will feature thrilling air shows, various exhibitions and workshops, simulation-based experience zones, a planetarium, fairground events and special flight activities for students, among many other technology-driven experiences.

Selçuk Bayraktar (C), chair of the Teknofest Board, greets the audience during Teknofest, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 30, 2023. (Getty Images)

Visitors can register for Teknofest Istanbul free of charge via Teknofest.org. Festival entry and exit times are set between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Interest from 1.1 million young people

Teknofest competitions are drawing growing interest from young people, with applications increasing every year.

"When Teknofest was launched in 2018, nearly 20,000 participants applied, and we organized competitions in 14 categories," said Teknofest Secretary-General Muhammet Saymaz.

Competitors carry their drones during the unmanned aerial vehicle competition as part of Teknofest, Çanakkale, Türkiye, Sept. 2, 2025.( AA Photo)

"This year, the categories have expanded. A total of 1.1 million young people applied to take part in these competitions. Every year, the number of applicants never falls below 1 million."

Applications from nearly 100 countries

Elvan Kuzucu Hıdır, chairperson of the T3 Foundation's board of directors, noted that applications for Teknofest competitions this year were received from nearly 100 countries, with teams from dozens of nations making it to the finals.

Elvan Kuzucu Hıdır, chairperson of the T3 Foundation's Board of Directors. (AA Photo)

"Compared to their counterparts abroad, Teknofest's technology competitions are actually much more advanced and professional. Our competitions are carried out in partnership with leading firms such as Baykar, Roketsan and Aselsan, which are directly involved from the design of the competitions to their execution on the ground," Hıdır said.

"This makes our competitions distinct from global counterparts, as they bring together the industry, academia and young people, from high school to university, turning them into an important platform."