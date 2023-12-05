Turkish e-commerce giant Trendyol is set to expand to the Eastern European market next year, starting with Romania, Greece, Hungary and the Czech Republic, the company official announced Tuesday.

“By the first quarter of 2024, we will enter the Eastern European market. We will start with Romania, Greece, Hungary and the Czech Republic and we will increase the number of countries in the market in the coming period,” said the CEO of Trendyol Group Erdem Inan.

“Our goal is to enable all of our 300,000 sellers to sell to the regions including Europe, the Middle East and the Gulf Countries,” he said.

Speaking at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku, Inan evaluated the company’s performance in the Azerbaijani market, where they’ve been present since May.

“We have reached 1.3 million customers and 6.3 million orders in the Azerbaijani market. We are very pleased with our results in Azerbaijan,” Inan said.

“With our technological infrastructure and physical investments, as well as marketing efforts, we will achieve better results working together with our sellers,” he added.

As part of their international expansion strategy, Inan announced they would begin operations in Romania, Greece, Hungary and the Czech Republic in the first quarter of 2024.

“The quality approach of our producers, their products and brand positioning offer significant potential. Being a region that we can access from Türkiye in a short time and at a low cost provides advantages in many ways,” he explained.

“By utilizing the advantages offered by this market, we will contribute to the e-export of Turkish manufacturers to international markets,” noted Inan.

“After our activities in priority countries reach a certain maturity, we will enter the markets of Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria. We aim to reach 2 million active customers and exceed 4 million orders in the Eastern European market by the end of 2024, planning to achieve a trade volume of $350 million,” he maintained.

Furthermore, Inan recalled the strong interest observed in the Azerbaijani market, saying: “Azerbaijan was at the forefront in orders we received from abroad. Since entering the market, Trendyol has become the most downloaded mobile application.”

“We feel the power of the synergy created by Pasha Holding’s experiences in the Azerbaijani market, with which we announced our cooperation in May and the technology, logistics and production competencies of Trendyol,” he added.

“Our goal is to leverage this synergy to improve the e-commerce ecosystem here and work towards closing the digital gap in all aspects of life,” he noted.

Inan also highlighted their efforts to contribute to the vision of the Trade Ministry to increase the share of e-exports in Türkiye’s total exports to 10%. He emphasized their goal to complete all international operations in 2023 with approximately 3 million customers and 12 million orders.

Stressing that international expansion is a priority in their future vision, he mentioned Germany was their first destination and they have exceeded their goals in the German market, reaching over a million customers in over a year.

He also touched upon their recent expansion to the Gulf market and labeled the outcomes in the region since August as successful while mentioning a strategic partnership with the Cenomi Group, one of the region’s major companies, for further growth in the Gulf countries.