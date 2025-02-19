Türksat 6A, Türkiye's first locally designed and produced satellite, successfully completed its first broadcast test, a top official announced on Wednesday.

"The first test broadcast of our first national communication satellite Türksat 6A, one of the biggest projects of the National Technology Movement, has been successfully completed," Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on X.

"Our first national communication satellite, Türksat 6A, successfully made its first test broadcast in space with TRT World," said Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

"We are further solidifying our place among countries that manufacture and operate their own satellites. We continue to work for an independent, strong, and high-tech Türkiye!" he added.

Türksat 6A, the latest version of Türkiye's Türksat communication satellite family, was designed and produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Turkish defense firm Aselsan, and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK).