The most influential names from Türkiye's satellite and space industries are set to convene at the "New Age of Connectivity Forum" to be organized by Türksat, the sole communications satellite operator in Türkiye, on June 19 in the capital Ankara.

Institutions shaping Türkiye's satellite and space vision, leading companies in the sector and technology leaders will gather under the auspices of Türksat, according to a recent statement from the company.

The forum, which is expected to be attended by Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, will take place at the Ankara Chamber of Commerce Congresium Congress and Exhibition Center.

During the forum, advanced technologies developed by Türkiye for GEO (geosynchronous), LEO (low Earth orbit) and MEO (medium Earth orbit) satellites will be a key point of discussion.

Shaped by the "Türskat Everywhere" vision, the forum will discuss critical topics on the agenda, such as the integration of multi-layered connectivity infrastructures, next-generation satellite technologies, digital sovereignty, and sustainable communication solutions.

In addition to Türksat 7A and subsequent satellite projects, the forum will comprehensively evaluate topics such as constellation solutions, satellite-terrestrial network synergy, the strategic role of domestic production, and regulatory needs, while also creating new opportunities for cross-sector collaboration.

The forum will be attended by authorities in this field, such as the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK), Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Aselsan, as well as senior representatives of domestic satellite and space companies, technology providers, academics and R&D institutions.

The New Era of Connectivity Forum aims to bring together all stakeholders from the public and private sectors, serving as a guiding light for Türkiye's satellite and space strategies.