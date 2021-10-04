With people rushing to Twitter and Gmail as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp experience a massive outage lasting for hours Monday, users report lags and glitches while accessing both platforms.

While many mocked the situation Facebook found itself in, some users expressed distress, saying that Twitter is also breaking down. Some reports say that Snapchat is having issues as well.

With this many pages affected, the hashtag #InternetShutDown has started trending, with Twitter even providing a relevant emoji.