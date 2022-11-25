Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced the blue check subscription feature start date as next Friday in a recent tweet, after holding off on the launch earlier this week.

With the blue check plan that first came on the agenda at the start of November, paid subscribers would receive Twitter's famous blue checkmark that signals a verified, authentic account.

However, the social media platform will use different color checks for organizations and individuals, Musk said.

"Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary," Musk wrote in a tweet.

All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check is activated, Musk said.

The company had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed, and had said the sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29.

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.

The New Twitter head also noted on his Twitter account that the users could ''notice small, sometimes major, improvements in speed of Twitter,'' while also praising the traffic on Twitter, saying, ''World Cup traffic hit almost 20.000 tweets per second today! Great work by Twitter team managing record usage.''

On Thursday the billionaire also said that he would grant "general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.