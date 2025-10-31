Ride-hailing giant Uber will establish a software and technology development center in Türkiye, with plans to invest $200 million over the next five years, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced on Friday.

The center will be Uber's fourth such facility outside the United States, following ones in Brazil, India and the Netherlands, Kacır told a press conference in Istanbul.

The announcement follows Uber's move in April this year to buy a majority 85% stake in Turkish food and grocery delivery platform Trendyol Go for $700 million, as it looks to tap new growth markets amid signs of saturation in its mainstay North American business.

"Uber sees Türkiye not only as a market but as an innovation hub with high potential," Kacır said. "The establishment of this technology center in Istanbul is a clear sign of confidence in Türkiye's capabilities, stability, and young talent."

Nearly 500 skilled technology experts will work at the new center, developing technologies that Kacır said will play a critical role in Uber's global operations.

Kacır and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Türkiye's Investment and Finance Office President Burak Dağlıoğlu and Uber's Chief Business Officer Madhu Kannan.

Khosrowshahi said Istanbul's energy, creativity and connectivity made it a perfect representation of Uber's future in Türkiye.

"We started operations here ten years ago to help people move more easily in their cities, but that mission has evolved into a much broader story of transformation," he noted, according to a Turkish transcript of his speech reported by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Khosrowshahi underlined Uber's growing role in digitalizing Türkiye's taxi industry.

"Today, Türkiye is one of the world's leading countries in adopting digital platforms. In Istanbul, 95% of taxis use the Uber app, and we are approaching 100 million trips since our launch," he said.

"This is an incredible milestone achieved together with our partners, drivers and riders."

With the investment, Khosrowshahi said Uber plans to double the capacity of its local tech team.

"This expansion will allow Türkiye to play a central role in developing technologies that move people, products, and economies around the world," he said.

"The innovations built here won't only serve Türkiye. They will power new features, business models and services across the globe," Khosrowshahi added.

"We will also work with Türkiye's leading universities and institutions to train the next generation of engineers, data scientists and product leaders."

The Uber CEO said the company's growing partnership with Trendyol Go and its confidence in Türkiye's highly skilled workforce were key reasons behind the investment decision.

The stake purchase from Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol Group gave Uber control of a platform that serves customers nationwide, delivering groceries and meals from over 90,000 restaurants and markets through 19,000 couriers.

The Trendyol Go app will continue to operate independently, while Uber plans to integrate features from its delivery arm, Uber Eats, over time.

"We believe innovation starts with people," Khosrowshahi said. "Türkiye has some of the brightest and most dynamic tech talent in the world," he added.

"I'm proud to say that Uber's future innovation will now be built in Türkiye."