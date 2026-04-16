British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to host senior executives from major social media companies at Downing Street on Thursday, in a high-level meeting focused on protecting children online, according to government sources.

The summit is expected to bring together leaders from several of the world’s largest platforms, including Meta Platforms, TikTok, X, YouTube and Snap Inc. Officials say the purpose is to press companies on what more they will do to reduce exposure of children to harmful or inappropriate content.

Downing Street is expected to focus on several key issues, including the effectiveness of age verification systems, the speed at which harmful material is removed, and the role of recommendation algorithms in amplifying potentially dangerous content. Ministers are also likely to question whether current safety measures go far enough in practice, rather than just in policy statements.

The meeting comes as the government continues to push for stronger enforcement of the Online Safety Act, which places legal responsibilities on digital platforms to protect children from harmful and illegal material. While the legislation is already in force, officials are reportedly concerned that implementation across the industry remains inconsistent.

According to insiders, the prime minister will adopt a firm stance, urging tech leaders to provide clear timelines for improvements and more transparent reporting on progress. The government is expected to argue that voluntary commitments are not sufficient without measurable outcomes.

At the same time, technology companies are expected to highlight the safety tools they have already introduced, such as enhanced parental controls, AI-based content moderation systems, and stricter default privacy settings for younger users. Industry representatives are also likely to warn against overly rigid rules that could affect innovation or lead to inconsistent global standards.

Child safety advocates are expected to welcome the meeting but may call for faster action, particularly around algorithm design and default protections for under-18 accounts. Some campaigners argue that platforms should shift from user-controlled safety settings to stricter automatic safeguards for minors.

Although no immediate policy announcements are expected from the summit, it is seen as a signal that Downing Street intends to increase pressure on the tech sector. Further regulatory steps could follow if the government is not satisfied with the progress made by platforms in the coming months.

The discussions are likely to set the tone for the next phase of the U.K.'s approach to online safety, with a stronger emphasis on enforcement and accountability rather than voluntary compliance.