British health officials are interested in Turkey’s award-winning mobile app e-Nabız (e-Pulse), which allows citizens to access their health records, and provides enhanced digital health care infrastructure.

In a business forum attended by top physicians and health authorities in the United Kingdom and Turkey, Turkish officials gave a glimpse of the successful e-Nabız system, which has proved effective especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing users to remotely access their records.

Deputy Health Minister Şuayip Birinci told the Turkey-U.K. Healthcare Business Forum in Istanbul that Turkey has demonstrated the quality of its health care system during the pandemic. He noted that Turkey’s advanced health care infrastructure could provide an example to other countries, which intend to revive their health care systems.

“We have this opportunity to see how effective digitalization is, how cost-effective it operates and actually optimizes in the process,” he said.

The deputy minister noted that British officials sought to learn more about the system and said they were “ashamed” about not having an effective system.

He said e-Nabız does not only hold personal health records but can also measure the performance of health institutions in the country.

“For instance, if a patient goes to the ER (emergency room) within 24 hours after their initial visit, this shows that the institution’s emergency services are ineffective,” Birinci said, highlighting the importance of data analysis that can be made by the system.

Dr. Birinci also highlighted that the system was domestically developed by Turkish engineers and have successfully started selling it to other countries.

E-Nabız receıved the “Best Health Application” award at the World Summit Award presented under the auspices of the United Nations Information Society.

Considered the world’s most comprehensive health informatics infrastructure, “e-Nabız” continues to grow every day. The application allows its users to access their medical records 24/7 on their mobile devices regardless of the hospital they checked in to.