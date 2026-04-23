The White House said Thursday that Chinese entities are engaged in a large-scale effort to obtain U.S. artificial intelligence technology, vowing to take steps to counter what it described as attempted theft.

"The US has evidence that foreign entities, primarily in China, are running industrial-scale distillation campaigns to steal American AI," White House science and technology chief Michael Kratsios said in a post on X.

"We will be taking action to protect American innovation."

In February, U.S. AI developer Anthropic accused three Chinese firms, DeepSeek, Moonshot AI and MiniMax, of running campaigns to illicitly extract capabilities from its Claude chatbot, describing it as intellectual property theft.