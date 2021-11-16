Schools shut, work from home in Delhi as India smothered by smog

Schools in New Delhi were ordered to close for a week as India's capital suffers from dangerously high levels of air pollution.
A couple visits the Mehtab Bagh complex behind the Taj Mahal amid smoggy conditions in Agra, India, Nov. 16, 2021.
