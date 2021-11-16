Daily Sabah logo

Schools shut, work from home in Delhi as India smothered by smog

by agencies Nov 16, 2021 11:42 am +03 +03:00

Schools in New Delhi were ordered to close for a week as India's capital suffers from dangerously high levels of air pollution.

A couple visits the Mehtab Bagh complex behind the Taj Mahal amid smoggy conditions in Agra, India, Nov. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Government offices were asked to operate from home and private businesses were advised to stick to work-from-home options as much as possible.

A couple visits the Mehtab Bagh complex behind the Taj Mahal amid smoggy conditions in Agra, India, Nov. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Commuters are seen in the early morning as heavy smog engulfed India Gate in New Delhi, India, Nov. 12, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A view of ITO engulfed in thick smog in New Delhi, India, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Morning haze and smog envelop the skyline in New Delhi, India, Nov. 5, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A worker is seen next to an anti-smog gun near the ongoing redevelopment project on Rajpath, on a smoggy day in New Delhi, India, Nov. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man rides a cycle on a foggy morning near AIIMS in New Delhi, India, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Early morning walkers on a smoggy morning at Deer Park in New Delhi, India, Nov. 12, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Men (L) pray at the banks of the Yamuna River near the Taj Mahal amid smoggy conditions in Agra, India, Nov. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A view of Connaught Place covered with heavy smog and foggy weather in New Delhi, India, Nov. 12, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Commuters drive along a road amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi, India, Nov. 11, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A view of Akshardham engulfed in thick smog in New Delhi, India, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A view of heavy smog during a cold winter morning in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India, Nov. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An anti-smog gun operates along a road in a bid to curb air pollution, in New Delhi, India, Nov. 8, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

An office complex building is seen shrouded in smog in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man rows a boat as buildings shrouded in smog are seen in the background on the outskirts of Delhi, India, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot near India's Presidential Palace, which is shrouded in smog, in New Delhi, India, Nov. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A view of heavy smog during the cold winter morning in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India, Nov. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Buildings are seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, Nov. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

