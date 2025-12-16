The U.S. has reportedly suspended a major technology deal it struck with the U.K. government earlier this year, which was intended to boost ties in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and civil nuclear energy, the Financial Times (FT) said on Monday.

British officials on Monday confirmed the U.S. suspended the deal last week, the FT said, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was pushing for Britain's concessions in areas of trade outside the tech partnership.

U.S. officials were becoming increasingly frustrated with Britain's lack of willingness to address so-called non-tariff barriers, including rules and regulations governing food and industrial goods, the FT said.

"Our special relationship with the U.S. remains strong and the U.K. is firmly committed to ensuring the Tech Prosperity Deal delivers opportunity for hardworking people in both countries," a spokesperson for the U.K. government said.

The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Both countries agreed on the "Tech Prosperity Deal" over artificial intelligence, quantum computing and civil nuclear energy during Trump's visit to Britain in September.

The U.S. is Britain's largest trading partner, and its big tech companies have already invested billions of dollars in their U.K. operations.