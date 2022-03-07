American video game developer Epic Games has announced it stopped commerce with Russia in response to the Russian war on Ukraine.

The company, however, said it is not blocking access to other communication tools, which will remain online, saying "the free world should keep all lines of dialogue open" in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Epic Games developed popular video games such as Fortnite, Unreal Engine, Gears of War and Infinity Blade series.

Another U.S. video game developer Activision Blizzard announced Friday it is suspending new sales of its games in Russia as the war continues.

The company said it raised over $300,000 together with its employees, and it plans to add additional charities for consideration this week.

Activision Blizzard developed popular video games series such as Call of Duty, Guitar Hero, World of Warcraft, StarCraft and Candy Crush Saga.