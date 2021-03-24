One of Turkey's leading information and communication technologies companies, Türk Telekom, continues its social projects with its people-oriented approach. Now visually impaired children will be able to enjoy art within the scope of the company’s project implemented in collaboration with the Association for Living without Disabilities (EyDer).

The project titled “Daylight” initially kicked off last year under the title of “Daylight Workshops of Art,” and will continue this year under the name of "Daylight Education Program of Art.”

In addition to the workshops organized for visually-impaired children, the program is enriched with "Online Museum Tours.” It covers a total of 10 workshops and four online museum tours to be carried out throughout the year also in cooperation with the Istanbul Modern Art Museum.

Only a limited number of attendees will be allowed under a predetermined quota system. Children of Türk Telekom employees will also participate in the training aimed at bringing disabled children and their peers who do not have disabilities together through art.

Children interested in art history and artists will have the opportunity to develop their creativity while producing their own works in online workshops.

They will also get the opportunity to learn about the works in the Istanbul Modern Art Museum Collection at art workshops and online museum tours.