The use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) "against national security and character assassination" is un-Islamic, the head of Pakistan's top Islamic council declared on Monday amid reports that the software may be banned in the South Asian nation.

"Whether it is a registered VPN or unregistered, if it is used to access indecent or immoral sites, character assassination, (issue) statements against national security or spread religious blasphemy, then (using) it would completely be un-Islamic," said Raghib Naeemi, chairperson of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

However, he added that if it is used for education, communication or the transmission of positive messages, it is not haram.

With his fellow members and other religious scholars distancing themselves from his remarks, Naeemi’s statement coincides with reported plans of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government to ban VPNs in the country.

In a proclamation issued Friday, the CII chairman said using VPNs for "immoral or illegal activities," as well as accessing "illegal content or blocked websites," is against Islamic Sharia.

He also contended that Islamic laws empowered the government to prevent the "spread of evil."

The rare proclamation took many by surprise, as the CII, which has a limited mandate and only advises parliament on aligning legislation with Islamic teachings, has never been involved in administrative affairs.

Surge in VPN use

Following the government's ban on X in February of this year, which also affected many young generations who depend on the gig economy for a living, the software's use has seen a surge in Pakistan, mostly for accessing the social media platform.

In July, the government told a court that X is a "threat to national security" and cannot be restored.

The government also claimed that VPNs are being used to circumvent pornographic content restrictions imposed by the country's telecom authority, as well as to aid terrorists in violent activities.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said it has not received any orders so far from the government to ban VPNs.

However, the authority has already launched a VPN registration program for IT companies and freelancers.

Earlier in May, Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir warned that "inimical" forces and their abettors have unleashed "digital terrorism" and are trying hard to create division between armed forces and Pakistani people by peddling "lies, fake news and propaganda."