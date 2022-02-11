The routine of ordering dispenser-sized bottled water is much more than it seems. It allows access to important data, such as what hours the customers are at home and the quality of water they prefer.

Recently, the data-oriented on-demand water delivery initiative BiSU has been focusing on all savings-oriented grocery products that can be stocked at home.

Launched by Ergin Üner and Ozan Alptekin, BiSU has come to the fore with investments it received from prominent names such as Hasan Aslanoba, Osman Kale, Engin Kale, TRAngels and Alesta Chairperson of the Board Ibrahim Özer, in addition to Sanko Holding and 500 Istanbul.

The Istanbul-based company that was established in 2015 had been growing twofold each year. This rate tripled with the coronavirus pandemic as people around the world were confined to their homes, triggering a boom in on-demand delivery.

BiSU is a mobile platform that enables its users to order drinkable water in Turkey. Through the platform, its users are able to order water from any brand available nationally.

The on-demand, one-tap mobile water delivery service now aims to add further pace and grow fivefold in 2022 with its rapid delivery service called BiRi.

Free of commission or fees, it says it aims to democratize access to bottled water in Turkey by increasing transparency in prices and quality of water.

BiSU’s data-oriented approach that keeps track of water consumption habits is generating a lot of excitement as it offers many new opportunities focused on growth.

A brand that took shape due to the entrepreneurial spirit of Üner and Alptekin, BiSU’s story has spread as far as Stockholm.

The duo thought of the idea after computer engineer Alptekin’s discovery of a smart dash button initiative providing smart key services in the Swedish capital. Based on this application, which was a very big development at that time and offered the possibility of repeat orders, the two put BiSU into action.

In other words, they identified the dispenser-sized bottled water, the most important repetitive need at home, as the first step of the data-driven initiative.

BiSU continues on its path to further growth with Bi’Market and BiRi, which makes speedy deliveries of bottled water and other beverages to doorsteps every day of the week until midnight.

With warehouses in neighborhoods to better meet the demand for online orders, BiRi is breaking new ground in its sector, with rapid delivery of all kinds of beverages to its customers in an average of 30 minutes.

BiSU already had 31 warehouses on the Anatolian side of Istanbul alone before it expanded its services to the Beşiktaş and Esenler districts on the city’s European side earlier this month. It plans to cover much of the metropolis by opening up to 40 new warehouses on the European side by the end of March.

Üner and Alptekin link the rapid growth of the BiSU brand to the prolonged period of time people spent at home during the pandemic and the increase in at-home consumption. The duo also said that the option to pay by credit card is being offered for the first time in the industry and it gave them a considerable advantage over their competitors during this period.

Moving abroad

The data-oriented enterprise BiSU aims to grow fivefold in 2022 together with BiRi. Stating that they want to expand both geographically and on a category basis in the medium term, the founding partners said launching in at least one country abroad within the next two years is one of their biggest goals.

BiSU, which covers 65 cities, directs orders to existing dealers of water brands. It also stores certain brands in its own distribution warehouses.

The initiative provides solutions to the needs of its users, enabling them to place orders regardless of the day of the week and in the evenings as well. It promises fast delivery of water and other beverages at an affordable price and from a single location.

The brand, which grew twofold compared to 2020, ended the year 2021 with a gross merchandise volume of about TL 157 million ($11.65 million).

Among best apps

BiSU's application, which has reached 2 million downloads, offers solutions to many of the problems faced by consumers.

The application allows users to compare prices and choose from the many options available.

With all these differences and its iconic one-tap design, the BiSU app was named one of the best apps of the year in Apple’s category of apps that make life easier in 2017.