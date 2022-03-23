Daily Sabah logo

A look into 'You and Robots - What is it to be Human?’ exhibition

by agencies Mar 23, 2022 3:19 pm +03 +03:00

The exhibition focuses on the relationship between robots and humans, more than one hundred years after the word "robot" was invented. Some 130 robots of 90 different types are presented to the public until Aug. 31, 2022.

Robot "Posy" by Flower Robotics is displayed during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A boy plays with Sony’s entertainment robot Aibo during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (or Miraikan) in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A neurorehabilitation device for hands is displayed for the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (or Miraikan) in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A boy stands next to robots displayed for the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (or Miraikan) in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A visitor walks past "Androids discussion Geminoid HI-2 and Geminoid HI-4" by Ishiguro Labs, displayed for the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (or Miraikan) in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Robot "Affetto" by Hisashi Ishihara / Osaka University Graduate School of Engineering is displayed during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People take pictures of Sony’s entertainment robot Aibo during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (or Miraikan) in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A staff member controls the JINKI type Zero ver.1.2, humanoid heavy machinery robot, displayed for the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (or Miraikan) in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Visitors take pictures of the humanoid robot HRP-5P displayed for the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (or Miraikan) in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A boy looks at the first generation of Sony’s Aibo robot displayed for the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (or Miraikan) in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A visitor interacts with Pepper humanoid robot displayed for the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (or Miraikan) in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A boy looks at the robot HRP-1 displayed for the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (or Miraikan) in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A visitor interacts with an "Aibo" robot dog by Sony during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Robot "Posy" by Flower Robotics is displayed during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A visitor interacts with an "Aibo" robot dog by Sony during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A visitor interacts with "Atom" by Tezuka Productions, Kodansha, NTT docomo, Fujisoft and Vaio during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Robots "Asimo" by Honda Motor (L) and "Pepper" by SoftBank Robotics are displayed during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Robot "Asimo" by Honda Motor is displayed during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A visitor wears a "Necomimi" (cat ears) device by NeuroSky, a nonverbal communication tool equipped with sensors that reads the wearer's brainwaves and adjusts the device's ear positions accordingly, during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An android robot in the likeness of Japanese novelist Soseki Natsume by Nishogakusha University and Osaka University is displayed during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A visitor interacts with "iBones" by ICD-LAB Toyohashi University of Technology during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People visit the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

