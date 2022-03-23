A look into 'You and Robots - What is it to be Human?’ exhibition

The exhibition focuses on the relationship between robots and humans, more than one hundred years after the word "robot" was invented. Some 130 robots of 90 different types are presented to the public until Aug. 31, 2022.
Robot "Posy" by Flower Robotics is displayed during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.
A visitor wears a "Necomimi" (cat ears) device by NeuroSky, a nonverbal communication tool equipped with sensors that reads the wearer's brainwaves and adjusts the device's ear positions accordingly, during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.