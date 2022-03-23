A look into 'You and Robots - What is it to be Human?’ exhibition

The exhibition focuses on the relationship between robots and humans, more than one hundred years after the word "robot" was invented. Some 130 robots of 90 different types are presented to the public until Aug. 31, 2022.

Robot "Posy" by Flower Robotics is displayed during the "You and Robots - What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo, March 22, 2022.

(AFP Photo)