The realm of virtual and augmented reality, striving for widespread adoption for years, has found renewed life through the advancements of Web 3.0 technology.

Following Google and Facebook, Apple's recent introduction of the Vision Pro product for software developers has sent ripples of excitement through the investor community.

In the mid of this transformative landscape, a pivotal Turkish player emerges as Boğaziçi Ventures announced its latest investment in Hungri Games, an innovative gaming company at the forefront of the Web 3.0 ecosystem.

With Boğaziçi Ventures' strategic backing and mentorship, the future holds a promising array of innovative games that could captivate and engage players across the globe.

The venture capital fund boasts a track record of supporting and mentoring gaming startups through their growth journey, and the lastest investment demonstrates its commitment to fostering growth and nurturing gaming ventures.

Boğaziçi Ventures solidifies its position in the Web 3.0 ecosystem with the latest investment in the company that is steadfastly contributing to the evolution of this innovative landscape. Hungri Games, the 11th addition to Boğaziçi Ventures' gaming portfolio, has secured a funding round totaling $1.9 million through a combination of token and equity investments.

Investment

Hungri Games, a trailblazer in both Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 domains, has secured an investment of $500,000 from Boğaziçi Ventures at a $23 million valuation for the development and scalability of its Metahorse Unity mobile game project, centered around horse breeding and racing themes.

Collaborating with notable investors such as Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO of The Sandbox, the Hong Kong-based prominent metaverse platform, and British investment company Triple Dragon, Hungri Games is poised to further strengthen its presence across mobile platforms, the metaverse and the Web 3.0 ecosystem.

Visionary Game Developer

Hungri Games, established in 2019 by experienced and influential figures in the gaming industry – Arslan Kiran, Oğuz Kurtalan, Kağan Berk Koçak, and Sevara Shodieva – is dedicated to preserving the excitement and curiosity of players, delivering unforgettable gaming experiences.

Embracing a mission to bring unique and high-quality content to the Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 realms, Hungri Games focuses especially on innovative mid-core and casual games within the mobile gaming sector. The company amalgamates thrilling adventures, compelling narratives, and strategic gameplay to create immersive gaming encounters.

Future of gaming excellence

Hungri Games has gained prominence with games such as Legend of Khans, Love Affairs and God of Gods, catering to a diverse and expansive player base.

Looking ahead, the company has ambitious plans to make a global impact with upcoming releases like Clash of Gallipoli and Metahorse Unity.

Arslan Kiran, the founder of Hungri Games, said they were “thrilled” to have the support of a reputable and experienced investment group like Boğaziçi Ventures, emphasizing on the significance of this partnership in advancing growth and innovation within the gaming industry.

“This investment will enable us to elevate our current projects and bring new and exciting game ideas to life. The collaboration between Boğaziçi Ventures and Hungri Games signifies a crucial step toward fostering growth and innovation in the gaming sector,” Kiran noted.