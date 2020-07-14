WhatsApp appeared to be down late Tuesday as users reported connection problems.
Online outage monitor Down Detector registered a big spike in WhatsApp down reports.
Most users say the popular messaging service keeps "connecting" and does not receive or send new messages.
WhatsApp, which has 2 billion users worldwide, was purchased by Facebook in 2014 for more than $19 billion.
