People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp.
According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT.
A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are having trouble sending messages and is working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It’s wildly popular especially outside of the U.S., where many people use it for everyday communication.
Meta has also acknowledged the outage and said is currently working on a fix.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for Meta said.
Social media users in Türkiye shared on Twitter that WhatsApp was down, with some users explaining that sent messages were not being delivered, but some messages were still being received.
The outage was affecting both personal chats as well as group chats. WhatsApp's WhatsApp Web feature, which is used on desktop computers, was also down.
