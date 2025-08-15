One of Türkiye's leading telecoms and technology companies, Türk Telekom has announced that it is fully prepared for the upcoming 5G tender and rollout, thanks to its robust fiber infrastructure and strategic investments.

Its CEO Ümit Önal says 54% of the company's long-term evolution (LTE) base stations are already connected via fiber, positioning Türk Telekom to lead Türkiye's transition to next-generation mobile networks.

The announcement came as Türk Telekom released its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a 13.2% year-over-year revenue increase to TL 50.4 billion ($1.23 billion). Strong performance in both mobile and fixed broadband segments drove the growth, with mobile services setting new records.

Türk Telekom added 678,000 net mobile subscribers in the April-June period, bringing its total mobile user base to 28.5 million. Over the past 12 months, the company gained more than 2.5 million net postpaid mobile subscribers, a new record, it said.

"We are very pleased with the performance of our business lines in the second quarter. This success has led us to revise our 2025 forecasts upward. Our total subscriber base reached 54.2 million in the first half of the year," Önal said.

"While all our segments performed above expectations during the period, the mobile segment, which showed a remarkable performance, provided the highest contribution to revenue. With a net gain of 678,000 subscribers in mobile, we achieved the highest quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2022 and increased our mobile subscriber count to 28.5 million."

Consolidated revenue

Önal emphasized the continued momentum in mobile growth, while also highlighting progress in fixed broadband, where he said the total number of subscribers rose to 15.5 million.

Türk Telekom's fiber network now spans 496,000 kilometers and covers 33.5 million households, he noted.

In the second quarter, the company's consolidated revenue rose from TL 44.5 billion a year ago to TL 50.4 billion, Önal said. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 23% to TL 21.3 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 42.2%. Net profit grew by 14.2% year-over-year to TL 4.9 billion.

Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal. (DHA Photo)

"Our rise in the mobile business line continues with our customer satisfaction-focused approach and investments. The postpaid segment recorded the highest quarterly net gain in its history with a net subscriber increase of 810,000. With a mobile postpaid net subscriber gain exceeding 2.5 million in the last twelve months, we have set another record," said Önal.

"In addition to our strong infrastructure and customer experience-focused strategy, we will continue to advance our presence in the mobile field through ongoing investments and the expertise we have gained."

Fiber network

In line with its goal of "accessible high-speed internet for all," Türk Telekom has expanded its fiber network to 496,000 kilometers, reaching 33.5 million households. The company's total subscriber base rose to 54.2 million.

Türk Telekom is also launching a fiber infrastructure transformation in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Under a bilateral protocol signed between the governments of Türkiye and the TRNC, a nationwide high-speed connectivity infrastructure will be established.

Önal says this will mark the company's first international expansion as both an infrastructure developer and retail internet provider.

Close to renewing concession deal

Önal went on to say that Türk Telekom made investments totaling TL 13.3 billion in the second quarter of the year, wrapping up the first half of 2025 with TL 21.8 billion in investments.

"Since 2005, our total investment in the digitalization of our country has reached $22 billion. As Türk Telekom, we have long emphasized a truth: Our infrastructure is Türkiye's infrastructure," he said.

Türk Telekom owns and maintains nearly 80% of Türkiye's national fiber network through a concession agreement that is set to expire in 2026.

Önal revealed that Türk Telekom is nearing the renewal of the deal.

"We are very close to renewing our fixed-line concession agreement, which will be valid for approximately 25 years. This development will allow us to draw a strategic and clear road map in line with our goal of strengthening Türkiye's digital transformation," he noted.

"As the pioneer of digitalization and a company that leads in technology, we act with the awareness that every investment made by Türk Telekom is an investment in Türkiye and our future," said Önal.

He stressed they are on the verge of a new period for both the sector and the company as he referred to Türkiye's 5G tender that is expected to be held this year.

"We are undoubtedly on the brink of a brand-new and exciting era for both our sector and Türk Telekom. We are entering the 5G era, which has long shaped our investment strategy and been the focus of our R&D efforts," Önal said.

"With our strong fiber infrastructure, pioneering work across industries, and LTE mobile base stations, 54% of which are already connected via fiber, we are ready for the upcoming 5G tender and the subsequent rollout process," he noted.

Mamosis draws investor surge with 5-second breast cancer diagnosis tech

Türkiye-based health technology startup Mamosis has completed its crowdfunding round with overwhelming investor interest, thanks to its breakthrough technology that can diagnose breast cancer in just five seconds.

The company closed its round on the Fonangels platform in an extraordinarily short time, reaching a valuation of TL 40 million and attracting 180% oversubscription.

Mamosis, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze mammography images and assess cancer risk, launched a funding campaign to scale its operations.

The rapid success of the round highlights both the growing investor appetite in Türkiye's potential in health technologies and the critical role AI is playing in early cancer detection.

Mamosis completed its funding round in just 15 minutes after launch, exceeding its target with 180% demand surplus. The startup's core innovation lies in its ability to reduce the diagnostic process, often taking days using traditional methods, to mere seconds.

Its AI-powered platform interprets mammography scans to detect cancer indicators, aiming to accelerate treatment, reduce costs and improve healthcare efficiency.

Health care access

With PACS integration and mobile accessibility, Mamosis is particularly impactful in rural areas, where access to timely diagnostics is limited. This feature positions the technology as a potential solution to geographic disparities in access to health care services across Türkiye.

Mamosis uses AI to analyze mammography images and assess cancer risk. (Courtesy of Mamosis)

The round attracted major investors, including Albaraka Participation Bank Venture Capital Investment Fund, angel investor Kamil Eren Ünal, and over 350 individual and institutional backers. The speed and scale of the investment reflect growing confidence in Türkiye's health tech sector and the high expectations for AI-driven medical solutions.

The rapid closure and high demand reflect the growing trust and expectations toward health technology ventures. Mamosis has become one of the successful examples of health tech investments via crowdfunding in Türkiye, setting a precedent for other startups in the field.

High potential for global expansion

With the new funding, Mamosis is expected to further develop and expand its technology. Increased adoption in rural healthcare facilities could significantly improve early detection rates. The company also plans to adapt its platform to diagnose other types of cancer, signaling broader ambitions.

Mamosis's success underscores Türkiye's capacity to produce competitive health technologies and demonstrates investor enthusiasm for innovations that combine AI with life-saving potential.

At a time when the global health tech market is rapidly expanding, local ventures like Mamosis strengthen Türkiye's position in this field and show that it is developing technologies capable of competing internationally.

$1 trillion industry

The global health technologies sector reached a size of $600 billion as of 2023. With an annual growth rate of 10%, the sector is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030.

Driving this growth are innovative solutions such as artificial intelligence, digital health platforms, telehealth services, wearable devices and health data analytics.

AI is particularly transformative in early breast cancer detection. Türkiye's Ministry of Health announced that its AI-powered National Mammography Screening Reporting System successfully analyzed over 1 million mammography images in one year.

Suspected breast cancer cases were identified with nearly 90% accuracy, accelerating the treatment process and improving patient outcomes.

Trump strikes China chip sales but sparks national security debate

In a major shift in U.S. tech policy, the Trump administration has reached a deal with semiconductor giants Nvidia and AMD, allowing them to resume AI chip sales to China, on the condition that 15% of the revenue from those sales is transferred to Washington. In exchange, export restrictions imposed in April will be lifted.

The agreement, first reported by the Financial Times and confirmed by President Donald Trump on Monday, marks a strategic pivot in the U.S. approach to maintaining AI dominance.

Trump-Huang deal

Previous administrations, including Trump's first term, viewed export controls as a key tool to prevent China from advancing in artificial intelligence. The logic was straightforward: Without access to the world's most powerful chips, China would struggle to match U.S. capabilities.

The new deal specifically covers Nvidia's H20 chips, which, while not top-tier, had previously been restricted under export control laws.

Speaking at the White House, Trump described the negotiation with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in personal terms, without referencing national security.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shake hands at the White House, Washington, U.S., April 30, 2025. (Getty Images)

"I said, 'listen, I want 20% if I'm going to approve this for you, for the country. Not for myself.' He said, 'How about 15%?' So we made a little deal," Trump said.

National security concerns

The agreement has drawn criticism from national security experts and Republican lawmakers.

Representative John Moolenaar, a Michigan Republican who chairs the House Select Committee on China, warned: "Export controls are front-line tools for protecting our national security. Creating a precedent where the government is financially incentivized to grant technology export licenses is unacceptable."

Former Commerce Department official Chris Padilla added that the deal may violate the U.S. Export Control Reform Act, which prohibits charging fees in exchange for evaluating export license applications.

Export control 'was failure'

On the Nvidia front, the company has long argued that continuing chip sales to China is strategically more sound than imposing a ban. According to the company's reasoning, selling American chips to China could help maintain U.S. dominance in the global market.

At a tech conference in Taiwan this May, Nvidia CEO Huang stated: "I think export control was a failure."

Trump, on the other hand, said he would act cautiously regarding the sale of the more advanced Blackwell chips. "Jensen also has the new chip, the Blackwell," he said. "I wouldn't make a deal with that, although it's possible."

Turkish crypto platform Kuantist secures investment at $35M valuation

Türkiye-based cryptocurrency trading platform Kuantist has secured investment at a $35 million valuation, aiming to expand its team of financial professionals and accelerate product development.

While the exact investment amount was not disclosed, the round attracted high-profile participants, including Latvia-based algorithmic market maker Gravity Team LTD, Murat Çetinkaya, former Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange CEO and former deputy governor of the Turkish central bank, and Alpogan Sabri Erdoğan, former Borsa Istanbul deputy general manager.

Kuantist founder and CEO Serhat Yıldız emphasized the company's mission to contribute to the healthy development of Türkiye's crypto asset ecosystem.

"Our entire motivation is to support the sustainable growth of the crypto ecosystem in our country. To that end, we continue to expand our team with Türkiye's top software engineers and financial professionals," Yıldız noted.

"With this investment round, we will develop new products and work tirelessly to lead the evolution of the domestic crypto asset ecosystem. Our new capital structure and board of directors reflect the confidence our investors have in us, and the belief we hold in our country and sector."

Strategic partnership

As part of the funding round, Yıldız also announced a strategic partnership with Gravity Team, one of the world's leading liquidity providers, to offer high liquidity, particularly for Turkish lira trading pairs.

"Kuantist's core mission is to enable users to trade without fees at the best prices by offering products that simplify their daily lives," he noted.

Following recent regulatory developments in Türkiye, crypto asset service providers have now been granted the status of financial institutions, he added.

"With our strengthened board of directors, Kuantist continues to expand its partnerships to offer users a more transparent, secure and regulation-compliant experience; and works tirelessly to make crypto a simple, accessible and trustworthy part of everyday life."